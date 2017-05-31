IIT-Madras campus tense after beef fest

R.Sooraj, member of the Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras), who was attacked for eating beef as part of a protest against restrictions on cattle trade which was brought by Union Government. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Tension prevailed near the campus of Indian Institute of Technology-Madras as a heavy posse of police personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward incident in view of a protest announced by a few outfits to condemn the attack on a student who participated in a beef eating protest held on Sunday.

Activists of Revolutionary Students and Youth Front and Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam were taken into custody when they staged protest in front of the IIT gate on Wednesday. Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists were also arrested.

IIT-Madras students who met the Dean said that they were not happy with his response. They will be protesting at the gate of the institution today, students confirmed. "None of the students' demands were met. The administration has just formed a committee and not even a special committee. They are very negligent. We will continue our protest and not sit down until our demands are met," said a student who is protesting inside the campus.

R. Sooraj, PhD scholar and a member of the Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle, was attacked on Tuesday for eating beef as part of a protest against restrictions on cattle trade which was brought in by the Union government. The beef-eating protest was held by a group of students on Sunday night. The DYFI and Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam announced beef eating protest in support of students.

Police presence has been beefed up in the campus after the orders of V.Balakrishnan and Sundaravadivelu, Deputy Commissioners of Police.