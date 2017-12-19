IGNOU inks pact for cash payments

more-in

Those who wish to apply for admission to the Indira Gandhi National Open University but do not have the facility of credit / debit card or net banking can make cash payment to a designated representative.

IGNOU has signed an agreement with Common Service Centre e-Governance Services India of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, to facilitate online admission.

Applicants must visit the CSC representative with their photograph and academic credentials to enrol. The representative will pay the fee through the CSC wallet integrated with IGNOU’s online admission system.

The service charge is ₹60 per applicant in addition to the fee payable to the IGNOU. The university also proposes to hold a workshop for the CSC representatives.