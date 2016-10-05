The management of Integral Coach Factory, Perambur, has dismissed an employee on charges of harassing three of his women colleagues.
Satish Kumar, care taker at ICF subordinate rest house, was charged by three women apprentices of harassing them. In line with ICF’s policy of zero tolerance towards gender based harassment at work place, the management on Tuesday decided to remove him from service, a press release said, adding that complaints of harassment would be dealt with strictly. — Staff Reporter
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.