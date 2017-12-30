I am no way connected with murders: Daswant

more-in

Daswant, the suspected killer of a seven-year-old girl and his mother, on Friday claimed that he was not involved in the two crimes.

The 23-year-old youth was arrested for the alleged rape and murder of the minor girl in Mugaliwakkam last February.

After coming out on bail in October, he allegedly killed his mother and fled to Mumbai from where he was arrested earlier this month.

On Friday morning, when he was brought to the mahila court in Chengalpattu, which is conducting trial in the case, he claimed to journalists that he was no way connected with the two cases. He did not reply to repeated queries on why he escaped to Mumbai immediately after the murder of his mother.

Deposition of witnesses

Meanwhile, mahila court judge P. Velmurugan has completed recording the deposition of 20 prosecution witnesses including parents of the child, neighbours and doctors who conducted post-mortem.