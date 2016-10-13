People’s Watch has condemned the alleged torture of a youth by police and prison officials and demanded that proper medical assistance be offered to him immediately.

According to People’s Watch, a non governmental organisation, on October 3, personnel of the Manali Police Station took Srikanth Balaji (26) to the police station for interrogation. About 8.30 p.m. that day, a sub-inspector came to Srikanth’s house in an auto-rickshaw and reportedly informed his relatives that Balaji’s shirt was torn. His relatives gave him another shirt and Rs.2,000 which the SI allegedly demanded as expenses. According to the sources, Balaji was seated in the autorickshaw parked outside his house at that time.

He was later remanded in Puzhal Prison, sources said. After securing bail, his family on October 6 approached the prison authorities for his release but were informed that Balaji was not well and was taken to the Government Royapettah Hospital. To their shock, the family found Balaji on ventilator support, People’s Watch said.