new venture:An aerial view of Foreshore Estate, Chennai, where TNHB plans to construct over 500 high income group flats, costing over Rs. 1 crore each. —Photo: M. Moorthy

1,000 double-bedroom homes, costing Rs. 2,850 per sq.ft., booked; project to finish by January 2018

Over 1,000 homes in the Tamil Nadu Housing Board’s affordable housing project at Ayapakkam, Ambattur, have been sold.

The project, with 2,394 double-bedroom flats priced around Rs. 17.5 lakh, is likely to be completed by January 2018.

The project’s target beneficiaries are lower-income group families earning below Rs. 40,000 a month.

Government officials said that initially, the flats were priced at Rs. 19.9 lakh, but with the Centre extending financial assistance through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana — Housing For All, the cost had come down further, with the 626 sq.ft, double bedroom flats costing only Rs. 2,850 per sq.ft.

According to officials, the initial response to the project, soon after its announcement, was overwhelming and so far, over 1,000 homes had been booked.

Officials expect more people to apply as construction progresses, especially towards the end of the project’s completion.

Unlike the private sector, beneficiaries applying for TNHB homes would not want to pay their equated monthly instalments for their booked home and also live in a rented house at the same time, officials explained.

They expected all homes in the project to be sold out by the middle of next year.

HIG housing

In line with the policy , the TNHB was readying plans for constructing similar affordable housing projects for the benefit of lower-income groups, including under the credit-linked subsidy scheme. Moreover, to augment its revenue, the Board was planning to build HIG (higher-income group) and Super HIG flats in posh areas and prime localities, such as Foreshore Estate, where they planned to build 500 flats, costing over Rs. 1 crore each and with most of them facing the sea.

This project was planned to be developed as a joint venture with the private sector.

However, the issues related to the deal were delaying its progress, officials said, adding they would soon be sorted out.