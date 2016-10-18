MGR’s meteoric ascent to chief ministership was preceded by acrimony

: In the October of 44 years ago, the suspension of a key party leader fractured the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and created a new offshoot of the Dravidian movement, which came to be called the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK).

Let’s rewind to October 10, 1972. Actor-turned-politician M.G. Ramachandran, who was the DMK’s treasurer at the time, was expelled by party president and Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

According to The Hindu , although the DMK sent him a notice accusing him of violating party discipline, MGR claimed he was suspended because he had “demanded the accounts of the party, particularly those relating to elections”. When the news of his suspension came, MGR was in the middle of shooting for Netru Indru Naalai at Sathya Studios. MGR then remarked, “Mr. Karunanidhi has said in a public meeting that I have been ‘thrown out of the party’.”

No looking back

Seven days later, MGR met the then Governor K.K. Shah at Raj Bhavan. Here, he is “reported to have complained of the hardship caused to his supporters following the recent developments in the DMK, and sought protection for them from violence”. Meanwhile, the actor’s supporters changed the name of the party’s units in some places to ‘Anna DMK.’ On October 17, MGR formally launched the ADMK (later renamed as All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), which would implement the policies of the DMK’s founder-leader C.N. Annadurai, including prohibition.

In the months to come, when Mr. Karunanidhi was asked about the absence of MGR from the Assembly, heated words were to be exchanged between the incumbent Chief Minister and MLA G.R. Edmund.

The member recollected how MGR met with “shabby treatment” in the Assembly in December 1972, including an instance when the microphone was switched off when he spoke for 90 minutes. Five years later, the AIADMK swept the polls.

The iconic film star was sworn-in the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at a glittering ceremony in Rajaji Hall, a position he continued to hold till his passing in 1987.