The families of three brain dead patients admitted to Vijaya Group of Hospitals on three consecutive days last week consented to donate their organs, giving a new lease of life to 16 people. Doctors said a donor had chronic kidney disease, but after he was declared brain dead, his liver and cardiac valves were harvested.

“On seeing the donation by one family, another family too decided to consent to donation,” said Ranganathan Jothi, chief neurosurgeon at the hospital. All three donors were in their fifties. — Staff Reporter

Despite one donor himself needing a kidney and not having got one, the family had consented to donate his other organs