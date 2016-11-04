The delay in appointment of a vice-chancellor is affecting the administration and research projects at the University of Madras, according to members of the Madras University Teachers Association (MUTA).

After the former V-C R. Thandavan completed his tenure, a convenor committee comprising three members was constituted to look after the day-to-day affairs until a new V-C was appointed.

But in the intervening 10 months, the committee did not take up any routine matters though it met four times.

Key issues

The university has not regularised the services of around 100 teachers. Ph. D vivas and recruitment of research fellows have been delayed by several months. The salaries of teachers recruited from colleges into the university system have not been protected, say professors.

In some cases, teachers recruited by the university have not been able to take up guideship despite being given Central government projects.

A professor said, “A research fellow, by virtue of his qualification, was appointed by the university and has since received Central government projects but cannot recruit student researchers to do the project without the approval of the V-C.”

Another issue pertains to researchers not being paid arrears due to them from grants received by the University as they have not received utilisation certificates from the institution. These certificates can be signed only by the V-C or by the convenor committee appointed to run the university.

On Thursday, members of MUTA staged a demonstration demanding that these issues be immediately addressed. “We want the government to appoint a V-C so that routine work is carried out without delay,” said a professor.

New members

Though the convenor committee has met four times, on each occasion, it has only been to appoint new members.

Two meetings were held to include the higher education secretary in the committee. A third meeting was convened to appoint a replacement for a professor, who was retiring, and the fourth meeting was held to include the Director of College Education to the committee.

The issue is expected to figure in the upcoming syndicate and senate meetings. In the Academic Council meeting held in September, the issue was taken up by several senior professors but in vain.