M. Stalin, a history-sheeter, was murdered by another known offender S. Aasaithambi in Vyasarpadi on Sunday, police said. The suspect was arrested and the MKB Nagar Police are on the lookout for two more men who, police suspect, were involved in the murder.

Aasaithambi, of B.V. Colony in MKB Nagar, and Stalin, a resident of Vyasarpadi, were rivals, a senior police officer said, adding that both had several criminal cases against them. According to him, the victim had attempted to murder Aasaithambi two years ago, but was unsuccessful. Since then, both were awaiting an opportunity to settle scores.

On Sunday, Aasaithambi was travelling on a motorcyle with two associates, when Stalin attempted to stab him. Aasaithambi, however, escaped and with the help of his accomplices pushed Stalin to the ground and crushed his head with a stone, police said.

MKB Nagar police arrested Aasaithambi and sent Stalin’s body for a post-mortem examination to the Government Stanley Hospital.