Hiranandani Parks, the multi-storey township in the industrial hub of Oragadam, will be completed in 24 months.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Niranjan Hiranandani, founder and managing director, Hiranandani Group, said that at present over 600 apartments had been completed and handed over to their owners.

Following the success of their similar projects in Mumbai, the Oragadam project would redefine the concept of luxury and township living at the same time, he said.

Spread out in 385 acres of land, the company was now offering housing plots ranging from 600 square feet to 2,400 square feet and approved by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning.

