The U.S. Consulate General in the city, in partnership with Loyola College and Athena Infonomics, hosted a screening of the first U.S. presidential debate of the 2016 election season at Lawrence Sundaram Hall, Loyola College on Tuesday.

The screening was followed by a discussion led by Consulate Public Affairs Officer Ariel Pollock and Commodore R.S. Vasan, lead adviser, Athena Infonomics and Director, Center for Asia Studies, covering presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump’s debate performance and their comments on foreign trade, economic policy, and foreign policy.

At the end, most of the crowd seemed more impressed with Ms. Clinton. “The debate was a clear example of gender bias. It showed how a far more educated and well-accomplished woman like Hillary had to face the wrath of a bully like Trump,” said Roshni, a student from MOP Vaishnav College for Women.

Sandeep, another participant, praised Mr. Trump’s take on improving the employment situation.