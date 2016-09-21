The Madras High Court has directed the Principal Secretary, Department of School Education, to appear in court with records on November 7 in connection with a public interest litigation petition seeking to close over 746 unrecognised schools in the State.

When the petition moved by activist A. Narayanan came up for hearing before the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and R. Mahadevan, the State government sought two more months to pass appropriate orders on the recommendations of the Expert Committee constituted for regulating schools that have lost recognition for not fulfilling minimum land area norm. Earlier, the authorities assured the court that a decision in this regard will be taken by June 2016. When the government made the request for extension of time, the Bench said, “The exercise seems to be endless, as now, once again, the letter circulated states that further two months time may be given to pass the orders, fixing the deadline to October 31.” The Bench granted time and posted the PIL to November 7. However, the Principal Secretary of the department was directed to appear in the court on the date of hearing with relevant records.

