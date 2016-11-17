: The Madras High Court observed that the volatile situation prevailing in the country would be solved once the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) started distributing currencies of Rs. 500 denomination.

Justice N. Kirubakaran made the observation on a plea seeking a direction to the Registrar of Co-operative Societies to follow the procedures laid down by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) relating to demonetisation and permit withdrawal of cash and exchange of old currencies in these societies.

“People are suffering; there is no doubt. Let us see how to improve the situation,” the judge added while querying the counsel for the RBI as to when would Rs. 500 denomination currencies be made available to the people in Tamil Nadu.

To this, the counsel submitted that there are practical difficulties in transporting the currencies, in view of a recent seizure of Rs. 500 crore from a container near Coimbatore. “The RBI has stopped transporting currencies through private agencies. Now, it [transportation] is made only through government agencies,” he added.

The counsel then assured to convey the court’s concern to the RBI officials, and submitted that he would inform the court about the tentative date when the currencies would reach the State. As to the plea to permit the District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCB) to exchange the demonetised currencies, the RBI’s counsel said, “The decision to ban DCCBs from exchanging notes was made apprehending malpractices.”

Recording the submissions, the judge adjourned the plea to November 18 for further hearing.