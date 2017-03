more-in

Sleuths of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai Zonal Unit, intercepted one Munavar Basha, a resident of Royapettah, on Friday night at the Anna International Airport here and seized 750 gm of heroin from him. He was travelling from Chennai to Colombo. The contraband was concealed in the bottom of the trolley bag. The seized contraband is worth around ₹1 crore in the local [illegal] market, NCB officials said.