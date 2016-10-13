renewed CRACKDOWN:Over 3,000 cases have been registered over the past 10 days, a senior police officer said.— Photo: Vivian Peter

This time, vehicle detention receipts are being issued to erring drivers

The Chennai City Traffic Police has stepped up compliance checks over the past few days to rein in erring motorists who ride their two-wheelers without wearing helmets.

Traffic wing personnel have been conducting checks at all major intersections. Vehicles of those who fall foul of the helmet rule would be detained and released only after the owner produces a receipt for the purchase of a helmet along with the original documents for the two-wheeler.

“Over 3,000 policemen have been deployed at 100 points across the city on a shift basis to enforce the helmet rule. Over the past 10 days, we have registered 3,000 cases against erring riders,” a senior police officer told The Hindu .

He added that unlike earlier, the police are now issuing vehicle detention receipts to erring motorists.

Moreover, the vehicle documents would be returned to the owner only on payment of a fine in court.

The police have attributed the renewed enforcement drive to the steep rise in road mishaps in recent times.

If motorists leave their helmets behind at home, we ask them to park their vehicle on the road side and come back with their helmet, police sources said, adding that women too were not spared.

“There were a lot of riders displaying stickers on their vehicles like ‘Press’, ‘Advocate’, ‘Court’ and ‘Doctor’ but when we checked their credentials, they were unable to produce proof for the same,” said a Traffic Inspector.