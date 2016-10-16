The Cyber Cell of Chennai City Police on Saturday arrested a trainee priest, Antony Jesuraj, on charges of posting and sharing false information on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s health through social media.

With this, the police has so far arrested seven persons in the State in connection with similar charges, and 50 cases have been registered by the Chennai City Police.

“Special teams are working to trace out those posting malicious and false content regarding the health condition of the Chief Minister on the Facebook, Twitter, You Tube and Whatsapp messenger, and steps have been taken to block and delete such posts,” said the officers of Cyber Cell.

Antony Jesuraj (24), is a trainee priest at a church in Manapad, a coastal village, 60 km from Thoothukudi was nabbed by the Cyber Cell after an investigation made on a complaint.

On October 4, S.Chandru, an AIADMK functionary lodged a complaint with City police alleging that a false information on the Chief Minister’s health spread through the Jesuraj’s Facebook account.

He also said the false information was posted with an intent to cause riot and create panic among general public. Jesuraj had completed his BA and Diploma in Psychology before becoming a trainee priest. During investigation, he reportedly admitted to have posted the content on his Facebook account and shared with friends too, said the officers of Cyber Cell.

He was produced before a Metropolitan Magistrate Court and remanded in judicial custody.