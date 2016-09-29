Several parts of the city and the suburbs received heavy rainfall on Wednesday night.

Rain lashed Egmore, T. Nagar, Santhome, West Mambalam, Old Mahabalipuram Road and Mylapore for over an hour. A few days ago, the Meteorological department had predicted pleasant weather for the city for the next few days.

While the day was humid, rain started at around 9.30 p.m. in a few parts of the city and soon turned into a heavy downpour that lasted for nearly two hours.

Chennai Airport had recorded temperature of 34 degree Celcius, during the day. In the southern suburbs of Tambaram, Pallavaram, Chromepet, Tiruneermalai, Mudichur, Sholinganallur and Semmanchery received heavy showers as well.

Officials from the Meteorological department said that Nungambakkam recieved 65.5 mm rainfall on Wednesday night. On Thursday, the city is expected to receive light spells and thunderstorms in a few areas.