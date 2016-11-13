Settling a rare legal question whether a trial court can order the prosecution witness and her infant to undergo DNA profiling along with the accused, the Madras High Court has upheld a similar direction of a criminal court.

Dismissing the plea moved by a 19-year-old woman, who contended that she was neither the de facto complainant in the case nor the victim who had set the criminal law in motion, Justice P.N. Prakash said, “Administration of justice cannot be jeopardized in the hands of witnesses like the petitioner, who have their own good reasons for not coming forward with the whole truth, despite the requirements imposed by the Evidence Act and the Oaths Act. Witnesses not speaking the truth are a cancer that is afflicting the health of the criminal justice system.”

The issue pertains to a criminal case filed against Manikandan that he had a physical relationship with a woman promising to marry her, but married a different woman, who was a minor then.

Based on the complaint of the woman, who was allegedly cheated by Manikandan, the All Woman Police Station, Perambalur filed FIR against Manikandan and four others under sections 417 (cheating), 376 (rape), 294(b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song) and 506(i) ( criminal intimidation)of IPC, section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and sections 9, 10 and 11 of Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

During the trial conducted by the Mahila court, Perambalur, the petitioner, who was married to the accused when she was a minor, was produced as a prosecution witness before the court. She told the court that Manikandan was her maternal uncle and she did not want to give any statement.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that by making petitioner and her child undergo such a test would have the consequence of illegitimating the child. He further contended that the petitioner had a right to privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution. Dismissing the arguments, the judge said, “In the case at hand, it is not the paternity of the child that is at issue. The issue before this court is whether Manikandan has committed an offence under the POCSO Act..”

