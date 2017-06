more-in

The Madras High Court is likely to get six more judges in a week’s time. If these appointments are cleared by the President’s office, the total number of judges in the court would increase to 54 from 48, against the sanctioned strength of 75.

According to the sources, Abdul Quddhose (Madurai), M. Dhandapani, Audikesavalu, Jagdish Chandra, G.R. Swaminathan (Assistant Solicitor General, Madurai), and Bhavani Subrayan are the names likely to be cleared for appointment.