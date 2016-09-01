Expresses concern over ‘complete carelessness’ in managing dumpyards

“Let the Commissioner of the Corporation sit in a chair or stay in a shed near the garbage dumping area in Kodungaiyur for 24 hours. Unless he does so, he will not understand the real difficulties faced by the local residents,” the First Bench of the Madras High Court observed, coming down heavily on the civic body for non-compliance with environment norms.

Expressing concern over the “complete carelessness” of the Chennai Corporation in adhering to environmental norms while maintaining garbage dumpyards in the city, the Madras High Court on Wednesday said even the time equivalent to a life term (14 years) was not enough for the authorities to stick to the rules.

The First Bench comprising Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and R. Mahadevan made the observation on a batch of Public Interest Litigation(PIL) petition seeking a direction to the Chennai Corporation to follow the environmental norms while managing the dumpyards. One of the pleas had been pending since 2002. Displeased by the attempt made by the Corporation to hide behind the newly framed rules in 2016, the Bench said, “The move is impermissible, as the time period envisaged under those rules would be only for the new establishments or for new norms which have been introduced but it would not obliterate the time period required to adhere to norms under the old rules.”

HC then called upon the Corporation to give details of the entire list of non-compliance points along with the time period within which they are to be complied with, within three weeks.