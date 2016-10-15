The Madras High Court has set aside an order issued by the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) disqualifying a Panchayat president, on the ground that the order was not notified in the official gazette.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Justice R. Mahadevan passed the direction while disposing of a plea moved by N. Sarala Devi, who was elected president of Thangaipudur village in Arakonam in October 2011.

According to the petitioner, on an allegation that she failed to submit the accounts of her election expenditure, the TNSEC, on October 7, 2013 issued an order disqualifying her. Assailing the order, she moved the court.

When the plea came up for hearing, the Bench said, “The petitioner has been allowed to function as the president till now. Moreover, statutory provisions mandate that an order of disqualification would become complete only after a notification in the government gazette.”

Pointing out that in the present case no such notification was issued, the Bench added that perhaps that might be the reason why the petitioner was allowed to continue in the post.