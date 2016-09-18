Almost two months after the Madras High Court assumed the role of a parent of a 34-year-old hearing and speech impaired person who was allegedly abducted by his former wife in an attempt to swindle his property, the court has directed the police to collect the particulars of two advocates who played a major role in the crime and send it to the Bar Council for action.

Justice S. Vaidyanathan passed the direction while dismissing an anticipatory bail application moved by the man’s wife, R. Priyadarshini, her sister and father.

“…On a reading of the facts, it is clear that two advocates have played a major role in the commission of offences. Taking into account the involvement of the alleged advocates in this matter, this court, viewing it very seriously, directs the police to collect the particulars of their education qualification, right from schooling till completion of law degree, attendance details in the law college, enrolment number, and furnish the details to the Bar Council,” Justice Vaidyanathan said.