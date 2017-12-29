HC refuses relief on evictions

more-in

The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to grant any kind of interim relief on a public interest litigation petition filed by a women’s welfare organisation accusing the Public Works Department and the Chennai Corporation of resorting to the mass eviction of slum-dwellers in the city without abiding by the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Slum Areas (Improvement and Clearance) Act of 1971.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and G.R. Swaminathan said interim orders were not possible on the omnibus prayer of the petitioner organisation, Pennurimai Iyakkam, to restrain officials from carrying out evictions. They ordered notices to the Corporation, and the PWD returnable by January 5.