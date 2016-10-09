Inundated with petitions seeking action on representations made to government authorities to remove encroachments, the First Bench of the Madras High Court has observed that the court cannot be made into a “post office” to decide on such representations.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan made the observation on Friday while disposing of a PIL petition moved by C. Arumugam, seeking to remove encroachments in Mulachur Marakkanam Road, Villupuram district.

Noting that it is only due to the inaction of the authorities, such pleas were piling up before the High Court, the Bench said: “Unless the government takes appropriate measures, the court would put the Government Pleader on notice that it would have no option but to call secretaries of different departments to attend the court in the morning for an hour to attend to the non-dealing of representations rather than wasting the court's time.”

Directive to Pleader

The Bench directed the Government Pleader to place a copy of the order before the Chief Secretary to the State government for appropriate action.

Bench says it will be forced to call govt. secretaries to attend court for not addressing the representations