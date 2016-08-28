The Madras High Court has granted conditional anticipatory bail to a man residing in the United States on a cheating complaint made by his estranged wife accusing him of having suppressed his first marriage.

Noting that the issue is a matrimonial dispute between the petitioner — Laxmi Narayan Sriram, and his wife — Justice S. Vaidyanathan directed him to appear before the Investigating Officer on September 6.

The judge directed the police not to arrest him on his appearance till October 17, the next date of hearing.

According to the petitioner, based on a complaint by his wife a case has been registered against him at the Guindy All Women Police Station under sections 416 (Cheating by personation) and 420 (Cheating) of IPC for allegedly suppressing his first marriage and divorce proceedings pending in the U.S. court at the time of marrying the de facto complainant (Second wife) on March 24, 2011.

Opposing the allegation, the petitioner submitted the complainant was well informed before entering into wedlock about his first marriage and the decree of nullity obtained in the U.S. He claimed that after living with him for five years, she had given a false complaint, allegedly at the instigation of a self-styled godman Shiva Shankar Baba. He alleged that she was obsessed with the godman and was acting on his instructions because of which there was no conducive atmosphere for the spouses to live together. Submitting that he was planning to come to India in September for participation in the enquiry and that he was always willing to cooperate with the investigation, the petitioner wanted the court to granting anticipatory bail.

When the plea came up for hearing, granting the relief sought for, the judge directed the petitioner to hand over his passport at the metropolitan magistrate court in Saidapet within seven working days from the date of his arrival in the country.

Whenever he planned to travel abroad, he should submit his tour plan or schedule and certified copies of travel documents before the magistrate four days prior to his departure and take his original passport, the judge added.

