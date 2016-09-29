A day after a single judge of the Madras High Court ruled that litigants cannot approach the High Court directly if police refuse to act upon their complaints before exhausting other remedies, about 400 such petitions were disposed of on Wednesday.

Disposing of the petitions, Justice P.N. Prakash said, “The petitioners are at liberty to follow the procedure laid down in the order dated September 27 passed by this court.”

According to the order, a person aggrieved by the inaction of police on their complaints has to first the approach the jurisdictional magistrate with a copy of the complaint and an affidavit setting down the dates on which the complaint was made to the Station House Officer (SHO).

On such application, the magistrate shall pass orders thereon within 15 days, either issuing directions or dismissing the petition.

However, the liberty to approach the HC directly is provided to litigants if the police fail to complete the preliminary enquiry within six weeks from the date of filing the complaint.