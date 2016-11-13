The Madras High Court has vacated a ten-year-old interim injunction which helped members of the Private Medical Practitioners Association of India to prescribe modern medicine without necessary qualification and still evade action by the authorities.

Vacating the interim injunction passed on April 6, 2006 by a single judge, Justice P.N. Prakash dismissed the plea moved by the association. “Persons claiming to have practical experience in modern scientific system of medicine ganged up to form an association and have filed this petition,” he said. According to the association, its members had rich experience in curing diseases.

Vacates interim injunction which helped them prescribe modern medicine without qualifications