The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the State government to form an oversight committee under the Directorate of Medical Education to ensure that aspirants are admitted to medical colleges through a single window system on the basis of their NEET rank in a transparent manner.

“Mere surmises and conjectures of the petitioner cannot form the basis for passing orders. It is clearly false, and it falls in (the category of) publicity interest petition. The petitioner is neither an expert in the field of medical education nor an affected party,” said the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan. In his petition, N. Ramadan submitted that aspiring medical students had been forced to apply to each institution separately along with necessary fee. There is no common regulatory mechanism.

“Utilising the situation, private medical colleges and deemed universities are adopting a deceptive and misleading strategy and advertise as if the NEET rank list is followed. But there is no clear-cut statement in any of these advertisements or prospectus with regard to NEET norms for admissions,” he added. According to the petitioner, in the absence of a common nodal agency, students’ interest would be jeopardised and fairness, transparency and non-exploitation will be sacrificed.

