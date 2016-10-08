Order follows colleges’ plea for nod to fill up ‘lapsed seats’

Even though the last date for the admission into agricultural colleges in the State for the academic year 2016-17 was August 30, the Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu Agriculture University (TNAU) to consider a representation by an association of colleges, which sought permission to fill up seats lying vacant as ‘lapsed seats’.

Hearing a batch of pleas filed by the Association of Self Finance Agriculture Colleges represented by its president K. Varadharajan, Justice B. Rajendran said since the vacant seats should not go waste as ‘lapsed seats’, the TNAU should consider the representation of the association within 15 days.

The petitioner association sought for a direction to authorities, including the TNAU Registrar, to permit its member-colleges to fill up the seats lying vacant as ‘lapsed seats’ on account of non-sponsoring of candidates by the university under the Government quota for the academic year 2016-17 and to further approve the admission of such students.

During the hearing of the case, the counsel appearing for the association sought a direction to the TNAU to consider a representation dated September 21 given by it within a short span of time. The counsel for the respondents stated that the last date of admission was August 30 and the association’s representation was dated September 21.

“Taking into consideration that the last date for admission is already over and since the vacant seats should not go waste as ‘lapsed seats’, there will be a direction to the second respondent (TNAU) to consider the representation dated Septmeber 21 of the petitioner (association) within a period of 15 days from the date of receipt of a copy of this order,” the judge said.