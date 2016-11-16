The Chennai Maanagar Siru Vyabari Sangangalin Kootamaipu organised a protest meeting in front of the Chennai District Collector’s office on Rajaji Salai on Tuesday.

A large number of hawkers participating in the protest raised slogans seeking the formation of the Town Vending Committee under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.

B. Karunanidhi, secretary of the Kootamaipu, said despite the Supreme Court order directing the civic body to form a Town Vending Committee, the Corporation, even without forming the committee, was involved in removing hawkers in various parts of the city, including N.S.C. Bose Road and Purasaiwalkam.

They have been claiming that hawkers were causing traffic bottlenecks, he added.

Freeze removal

He wanted the Madras High Court to freeze removal of street vendors until a Town Vending Committee was formed.