Nadigar Sangam president Nasser on Monday lodged a complaint with the City Police Commissioner alleging a few members had frequently indulged in harassment and intimidation of office staff.

After submitting a complaint to the Commissioner, Mr. Nasser told media persons that certain persons have been indulging in a malicious campaign by levelling corruption charges against the present office-bearers of the Sangam.

He said the allegations levelled by them were baseless.

Mr. Nasser said the office-bearers were determined to proceed with the construction of a new building for the Sangam after obtaining all necessary permissions from the authorities.

Mr. Nasser sought police protection for the staff and urged the Commissioner to conduct an inquiry.

He also referred the complaint given by the manager of the Sangam on the August 27 at Teynampet police station.