The 30th annual conference of the All India Coordination Committee of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists organised by the southern zone, kicked off on Thursday. The conference will go on until September 4.

This year, the meeting is focused on all aspects of women’s health ranging from antenatal care to high-risk pregnancies, oncology, infertility and adolescent health. The conference began with a workshop dedicated to training midwives — nurses with special skills to manage labour and delivery.

Other workshops include: endoscopic surgery focusing on fibroid management, reproductive medicine and crisis management.

Over 500 delegates, 18 international faculties and 80 national faculties are attending the conference.

A travelling fellowship, an education initiative that was instituted by the AICC RCOG Southern Zone, was awarded for the first time to three candidates during this meeting, the press release said.