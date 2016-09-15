Expanding family:As Vandalur zoo has specialised in artificial hatching of ostriches for many years now, the arrival of Greater Rhea will add to its existing birds’ collections.— File Photo

A day after its weekly holiday, Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur on the city’s southern outskirts on Wednesday had plans for its visitors: display of greater rhea and Indian hog deer for the first time.

A few days ago, officials at Vandalur zoo got two pairs of greater rhea and three pairs of Indian hog deer from the Thiruvananthapuram zoo as part of an animal exchange programme. In return, the Vandalur zoo gave two pairs of white peacock and two of rock python to them. “The Vandalur zoo has never had a greater rhea since its formation. The new arrivals are healthy and visitors enjoyed in watching a-month-and-a-half old greater rhea chicks,” Amit Asthana, Zoo Director in-charge, told The Hindu .

Separate enclosures

Wasting no time after the new arrivals from neighbouring Kerala’s capital, Vandalur zoo officials made special arrangements, including small enclosures for greater rhea chicks within a common birds’ enclosure. Likewise, Indian hog deer too were allowed to stay in the common deer area in order to help them acclimatise with the new environment. Small insects and tiny pieces of fruits form the new diet for greater rhea chicks now, whereas Indian hog deer enjoys fresh grass and small nutritious plants from the farm fields inside the zoo premises.

A native of South America, zoo officials said, the greater Rhea, flightless birds, were found mainly in southern American countries such as Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil and Paraguay as the species habit large open grasslands.

In India, they are found mainly in zoos and national parks including Thiruvananthapuram and Kanpur.

As the Vandalur zoo has specialised in artificial hatching of ostriches for many years now, the arrival of greater rhea will add more feathers to its cap of existing birds’ collections.

On the Indian hog deer, zoo officials explained why they got the name. They said that unlike other deer that jumps while running, the Indian hog deer runs with its head hung low in order to duck against any obstacles instead of leaping over them like other deer species. A small sign board of its special feature is also on display at its enclosure in Vandalur zoo.