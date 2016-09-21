‘Proximity to Puzhal prison would make it an ideal tertiary facility’

: Despite a recommendation of the Court Commissioner appointed by the Madras High Court to shift the prisoners ward to Government Stanley Hospital, since it is located closer to the Puzhal jail, prison inmates who fall ill, including those who attempt suicide, are still taken to the Government Royapettah Hospital situated further away from the prison.

One of the recommendations of senior advocate Sudha Ramalingam, who was appointed as the Court Commissioner by the Madras High Court in a case, was to declare the Government Stanley Hospital as tertiary hospital instead of the Government Royapettah Hospital, since the former is closer to the Puzhal central prison.

“The hospital at Royapettah is far from Puzhal unlike the Government Stanley Hospital, and while taking the inmate(s) to Royapettah, the vehicle has to cross several traffic signals.

“A sick prisoner or a person attempting suicide is now being taken to Royapettah instead of Stanley, though the latter is closer,” contended Ms. Sudha Ramalingam.

5-year-old recommendations

The set of recommendations were made about five years ago, and the officials were saying they were still at it, she said.

The Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) Vijay Kumar, in an affidavit in connection with the case filed before the Madras High Court in July this year, has stated that the work was still in progress and nearing completion.

He further stated that the Dean of Government Stanley Hospital had allotted a prisoners’ ward for accommodating 50 men and five women prisoners.

However, the Dean had been asked to make arrangements to ensure complete security of prisoners to prevent them from attempting suicide or escaping when they are being treated at the facility.

When asked about the status of the prisoners ward at Government Stanley Hospital, a senior health official said that 90 per cent work was complete.

