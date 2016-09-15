: Holding the State government responsible for the attack on Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case lodged in Vellore prison, DMK leader M. Karunanidhi said the government should release him and others immediately by invoking Article 161 of the Constitution.

In a statement here, he said there was no need for the State government to rely on 435 of the CrPc which had mandated the State government to act after consultation with the Central government in certain cases.

“The attack on Perarivalan has exposed the government’s failure to maintain law and order,” he said.

Support for bandh

Mr. Karunanidhi said his party would support the bandh called by farmers’ association in support of Tamil Nadu’s right over Cauvery water and to condemn the violence against the Tamils in Karnakata on September 16.