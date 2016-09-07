Cities » Chennai

CHENNAI, September 7, 2016
Updated: September 7, 2016 02:17 IST

Govt. departments go all out

  • Special Correspondent
From preparing contingency plans to ensuring better infrastructure, various government departments are now gearing up for the imminent northeast monsoon.

The Cooum, Adyar and Kosasthalaiyar rivers and Buckingham Canal that bore the brunt of the torrential downpour last year are being de-silted. Specific attention is being paid to the Adyar which carried water beyond its capacity. Of the nearly 10,000 encroachments identified along the river, about 4,500 have been removed so far. Reservoirs in Chembarambakkam, Poondi and Red Hills are being improved under the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Projects.

Water Resource Department officials said work will soon begin to de-silt the surplus courses of water bodies. Nearly 50 severely affected tanks in the neighbouring districts will be rejuvenated under IAMWARM-II scheme this month. “We are devising a detailed project report to take up work in various waterways and lakes at Rs. 10 crore,” an official said.

The Chennai Corporation, which received a lot of flak during the December floods last year, has worked out a detailed plan to prevent flooding. A senior official said a detailed survey of the stormwater drain (SWD) network and canals was carried out. The civic body identified 859 inundation points and is constructing missing links in the SWD network in 33 locations in core city areas and in 278 locations in extended areas.

It is using an amphibian vehicle to de-silt the flood-prone Captain Cotton Canal, Link Canal and Kodungaiyur Canal.

A senior official said de-silting work has been carried out for a length of 1,241 km at a cost of Rs.18 crore. For the residents of Sidco Nagar in Villivakkam, which was submerged in rain water for several days, the civic body has reconstructed a SWD with a bigger carrying capacity.

As part of the integrated SWD project costing Rs. 4,034 crore, a network is coming up in the extended areas linking four river basins – the Kosasthaliyar basin in north Chennai, Adyar and Cooum basins in central Chennai and Kovalam basin in south Chennai.

The Highways Department is focusing on its six vehicular and 13 pedestrian subways to ensure that connectivity is not cut off when it pours. It is installing higher-capacity motors and generators in these facilities at a cost of Rs.10 crore.

When rainwater run-off from neighbouring areas adds to the inundation, the subways are the first to get affected. “Residents just broke the parapet walls of subways and kerb stones on main roads so as to clear water from their localities. Since saving lives was of utmost importance, we let it go,” said an official. There were over 40 breaks in kerb stones along Rajiv Gandhi Salai alone.

(Reporting by K. Lakshmi, Deepa H. Ramakrishnan and R. Srikanth)

More In: Chennai
