The Madras High Court has directed the Puducherry government to take a decision on reconstituting an inquiry committee to probe the charges of corruption against an official of the Department of Drug Control.

The First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan passed the direction on a public interest litigation petition moved by AIADMK MLA of the Muthialpet constituency V. Manikandan.

‘Unfit’

Alleging that Baalassoupramanien , currently the Assistant Commissioner, Department of Drug Control, was reported as ‘unfit’ by the CBI for the post of Drugs Inspector, the petitioner prayed the court to direct the Chief Secretary of Puducherry to quash the Government Order constituting an inquiry committee to probe the charges against him and reconstitute it.

The petitioner submitted that he had raised the issue of alleged closure of nearly 150 drug companies in Puducherry in the recent past due to corrupt practices of the official, who was then the Drug Inspector.

He was later promoted as the Assistant Commissioner, which was not a sanctioned post.

Pointing to a report from the CBI, which stated that he was unfit for the post of Drug Inspector, the petitioner alleged that the promotion was given to the officer even without obtaining a vigilance clearance.

‘Nomination illegal’

He further alleged that the Under Secretary to Health Department, who is facing several charges, and another Group B officer and a subordinate to Baalassoupramanien, were nominated as members of the Inquiry Committee, which was illegal.

When the PIL petition came up for hearing, the court directed that the authorities concerned should examine the representation made by the petitioner and take a decision in one month’s time.

