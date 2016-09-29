Bringing cheer to over three lakh State government employees, Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Wednesday announced a festival bonus and ex gratia of Rs. 476.71 crore to be disbursed among staff and contract labourers of various departments and cooperative workers.

‘Ceiling relaxed’

Though the Central government had raised the salary ceiling from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 21,000 under the Bonus Act 2015, the State government has relaxed the ceiling and ensured that all class C and D staff get bonus, said Ms. Jayalalithaa in an official release.

She announced that 20 per cent ex gratia and bonus will be given to employees of cooperatives that have made profit, and the others will get 8.33 per cent bonus and 1.67 per cent ex gratia.

Eligible employees of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, State Transport Corporations, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation will get a bonus of 8.33 per cent and ex gratia of 11.67 per cent.

The staff of Tamil Nadu Housing Board and the Chennai Metrowater will get a bonus of 8.33 per cent and ex gratia of 1.67 per cent whereas those belonging to Tamil Nadu Water And Drainage Board will get a bonus of 8.33 per cent.

Contract labourers of TANGEDCO will get Rs. 4,000 each, those employed on a temporary basis with the Tamil Nadu Consumer Cooperative societies will get Rs. 3,000 each, employees of cooperatives who are not covered under the Bonus Act will get Rs. 3,000 each and staff of primary cooperative societies Rs. 2,400 each, the release said.

Rs. 476.71 crore will to be disbursed among staff and contract labourers of various departments