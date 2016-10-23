Faith rules:Functionaries of the AIADMK’s minority wing praying with a candle at Apollo Hospitals for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.— Photo: K.V. Srinivasan

Goes to Apollo Hospitals for the second time in a month

: After visiting Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s ward at Apollo Hospitals where she is undergoing treatment for a month now, Tamil Nadu Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao said she was interacting and responding remarkably to treatment.

According to a Raj Bhavan release, the Governor paid a visit to Ms. Jayalalithaa’s ward at around 11.30 a.m. at the hospital on Saturday. Pratap C. Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals, informed the Governor in detail about the treatment the Chief Minister was receiving from the expert team of doctors who are part of the Critical Care Group of the hospital.

Mr. Reddy also appraised the Governor that the Chief Minister continues to be under treatment and observation for all vital parameters, respiratory support and passive physiotherapy.

“The Chief Minister is interacting and responding remarkably to the treatment,” the Governor said and was happy to note that she was progressing well.

The Governor also thanked the team of doctors attending on the Chief Minister for the excellent care given by them.

Senior leaders of the AIADMK such as Lok Sabha deputy speaker M. Thambi Durai, State Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar, Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao and Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan received the Governor on his arrival at the hospital, the release said.

