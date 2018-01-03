Governor setting a bad example: Dhinakaran

more-in

Dissident AIADMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday criticised Governor Banwarilal Purohit for carrying out inspections in various parts of the State.

Addressing journalists, he said the Governor was setting a bad example by trampling on cooperative federalism which, according to him, was the hallmark of a democracy.

Claiming that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam wouldn’t be able to win even in their own constituencies during the next Assembly elections, he accused them of caring only about clinging on to power, adding that this was the reason why the Governor was going around the State, conducting official inspections.

Dismissing the allegation that he won the R.K. Nagar byelection by bribing voters, Mr. Dhinakaran said, “The Chief Minister is alleging that I had bribed the voters. It was only the ruling dispensation which thought it could buy the voters with money, only to fail miserably despite wielding power and the Two Leaves symbol.”

The people loathed the present regime and it won’t last long, he claimed.

“I will raise the issue of the hydrocarbon projects in Kadiramangalam and Neduvasal, in the Assembly. The Central government must first understand the requirements of the local people before trying to implement projects,” he said.

He also claimed that Muslims were living in fear, wondering which legislation would be amended next to suppress them.