Mallika Mohandas, Chairman, MIOT International, receives the FIEO award in the category Best Service Provider, Southern Region (Gold) for the year 2013 -2014 from Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry.

Shrinking global economy is leading to lower demand: Nirmala Sitharaman

Exporters are going through tough times and the government is willing to extend all possible support to them, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Speaking at the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Southern Region Export Excellence Awards event in Chennai, she said exporters are facing the heat from volatile currency movements and also the shrinking size of global economy, which is leading to lower demand.

Ms. Sitharaman also mentioned the various measures taken by the government, including single window clearance for ease of doing business.

There were a total of 20 awardees each for 2013-2014 and 2014-2015 across various categories which included the southern region and State-level exporters award.

2nd biggest contributor

A. Sakthivel, Regional Chairman FIEO, noted that the southern region contributed 23 per cent of India’s total exports and was the second biggest exporting region after the western region.

He also mentioned that Tamil Nadu contributed $30.26 billion to exports and had a share of 13 per cent in 2015-16, next only to Gujarat and Maharashtra.