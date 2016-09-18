Two months after the State government faced reprimand for not constituting a committee to implement the World Health Organisation’s recommendations to check alcoholism, the authorities on Friday informed the Madras High Court that the committee had been formed and four meetings held so far.

R. Kirlosh Kumar, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation, made a submission in this regard before the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan.

“As per the direction of this court, a committee headed by the Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, Chennai, has been formed through a Government Order dated June 30, 2016,” he said.

Panel of bureaucrats

Recording the submission, the Bench said, “The committee, however, consists only bureaucrats.

“Though the status of special invitee has been given to some people called for inputs, we are of the view that at least some of these invitees should become members of the committee.”

The issue pertains to a PIL moved by advocate K. Balu, president of Advocate Forum for Social Justice, seeking a direction to the authorities to frame and implement a scheme to give effect to the recommendations and measures, as set out in the ‘Global Status Report on Alcohol and Health 2014’.

When the plea came up for hearing, the petitioner pointed that the terms of reference should be enlarged to include the menace of drunken driving, to which no objection was raised by the Advocate General.

Taking the submission on record, the Bench directed the committee to take inputs from the petitioner also.

The court posted the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition to November 25 for reporting further compliance.