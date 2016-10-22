In order to encourage more people to come forward to help people injured in road accidents, the Tamil Nadu government has issued directions that Good Samaritans or bystanders in case of road accidents shall not be liable for any civil or criminal liability or be coerced into revealing their names or personal information.

The Central government had earlier issued such directions based on an order of the Supreme Court.

As per the directions, Good Samaritans or bystanders, including an eyewitness of a road accident, “may take an injured person to the nearest hospital, and…should be allowed to leave immediately, except after furnishing address by the eyewitness only and no question shall be asked to such bystander or the Good Samaritan”.

The order also makes it clear that lack of response by a doctor in an emergency situation in road accident cases, where he or she is required to provide care, will constitute “professional misconduct” under Chapter 7 of the Indian Medical Council Regulation, 2002, and disciplinary action shall be taken against such doctor under Chapter 8.

