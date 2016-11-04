Several trees were cut and uprooted while widening the Girivalam path.— FILE PHOTO

Seeks relief for pilgrims, but asks highways department to retain all the nine trees facing the axe

A committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal’s southern bench here to study the proposal to widen the Girivalam path in Tiruvannamalai district submitted its interim report to the bench on Thursday. The committee comprised Justice J.A.K. Sampath Kumar, retired judge of the Madras High Court and Dr. T. Sekar, former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

The interim report, accessed by The Hindu, calls for further study of Stretch 2, 3 (between 2/000 to 3/400 and 3/900 to 5/200 km) and 4, while making specific recommendations in Stretch 1, 3 and 5.

The committee made interim recommendations to meet the contingency of providing immediate relief to nearly 15 lakh pilgrims who are expected to congregate at Tiruvannamalai, during the Karthigai Deepam on December 12, and the full moon day on December 13.

The committee found that the 500 metres stretch between 3/400 and 3/900 “calls for urgent action to meet the exigencies that will arise” during the Karthigai deepam. It recommended that the compound wall of the Manikkavasagar temple alone, without touching the wall of the main structure of the temple at Adiannamalai, can be demolished to facilitate road widening in this stretch.

“More so in view of the finding rendered by the Tribunal, removal of the compound wall, which is an encroachment in the Highways land is permissible,” the report said.

This will allow the road to be widened on this stretch to 13. 5 metres, while its current existing riding surface has a maximum width of only 6.1 metres, “creating a bottle neck like condition”.

However, the Highways Department has been asked to retain all the nine trees, which it had proposed to cut, along this road.

“The department will suitably re-align the road and side drains to achieve this retention.”

All other encroachments have been recommended to be removed and the department has also been ordered to ensure that the storm water drainage flow arising from the culverts “are suitably conveyed to the existing kulams, ponds and theerthams abutting the Girivalam path,” the committee said. With respect to Stretch 1, the Highways Department may be allowed to cut only one tamarind tree in SI.No. 4, “as it is found inevitable for the road widening at this point.”

The report also recommended that the department suitably align the side drain on the right side of the road without having the need to fell trees No.1, 2 and 3.

“These trees are to be retained. Trees No. 5,6, 7 also will be retained and suitable re-alignment will be followed by the Highways to achieve this retention.”

However, it recommended the removal of all encroachments along this stretch that are found to obstruct the widening of the road stretch to the designed width.

The department shall also provide speed breakers of suitable design and signages in the stretch to regulate speed of vehicles and to ensure safety of pedestrians and pilgrims, the report said.

On Stretch 5, the Committee said widening of the road with mud/gravel was not considered advantageous, due to likely health implications and difficulty that will arise in continuous maintenance of the road.

The department may be permitted to continue undertaking all road improvement works as per its original proposal, but may be ordered to retain the two standing trees.

Apart from these, the committee also recommended that the district administration be directed to ensure proper illumination in the entire 14 km stretch, for the safety of pilgrims undertaking Girivalam during the night.

The bench of Justice P. Jyothimani and expert member P.S. Rao, ordered copies to be issued to all parties in the case and posted the matter to November 8.