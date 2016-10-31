Fatal Feud:Trouble had been brewing for months between the two gangs in Kannagi Nagar.— File Photo: M. Karunakaran

Rivalry over selling ganja had triggered a fight between the two gangs in Kannagi Nagar

The city was witness to three murders in two places on Deepavali, allegedly due to gang wars.

In Kannagi Nagar, Thoraipakkam, a gang war over selling narcotic substances left two persons dead, while in Vyasarpadi, a history-sheeter, involved in murder cases, was hacked to death by members of a rival gang, police sources said.

According to a senior police officer, trouble had been brewing for months between the two gangs over the sale of ganja in the locality. On Saturday night, a fight broke out between the gangs led by Kaliya and Manna and they attacked each other with deadly weapons, the officer said.

During the fight, Kaliya alias Ranjithkumar (18), and T. Sebastian Miller (23) died of stab injuries.

Three arrested

The Kannagi Nagar police rushed to the spot and within a few hours arrested three persons — V. Jodidamani (23), V. Thamizharasan (20) and A. Arputharaj (23). The police have launched a search for the other gang members involved in the murders.

Meanwhile in Vyasarpadi, C. Palani (24), a resident of B.V. Colony, was murdered by a knife-wielding gang on Saturday when he was proceeding on a two-wheeler on Perambur High Road near the Vyasarpadi Jeeva railway station.

The victim suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

The Vyasarpadi police sent the body to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post-mortem.

As per initial investigation, the victim was involved in murder cases and allegedly had many enemies. The police suspect that the murder could have been carried out by a gang belonging to the same locality.