IDP Education India, a student placement service provider, will organise an Australian Education Fair at Taj Coromandel in Nungambakkam between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on September 4 for students aspiring to pursue higher education in Australia.
Updated: August 31, 2016 06:56 IST
Free Australian education fair
