A police patrol team apprehended two persons who were involved in stealing a car from a medical student in Maduravoyal.

A senior police officer said Vetri Vignesh (22), a native of Puducherry, is a student at a private medical college in Porur.

The victim was returning to his hostel on Canal Bank Road in Maduravoyal on Monday night when four unidentified persons waylaid him and threatened him with a knife, demanding money.

When the victim said he had no money, the four persons hit him and took away his car.

Based on a complaint filed by Vignesh at the Maduravoyal station, the police officers immediately alerted the control room and gave details of the registration number of the car that was stolen.

During routine patrol duty, policemen Subbiah and Anand found the stolen car parked near a tea shop. When the four persons saw the patrol team, they tried to escape but two persons were apprehended. On investigation, the two persons were identified as J. Vignesh (20) of Tirumangalam and V. Vicky (24) of Ayanavaram.

The police officer said that a criminal case was pending against Vicky. City Police Commissioner S. George praised the patrol team’s efforts in nabbing the accused quickly.