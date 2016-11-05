As part of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Education and Development project (TN-TED), the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan and British Council began a training session for block resource teacher-educators from across the State, recently.

The programme, which aims to make the teacher-educators familiar with the effective use of activity-based learning as well as focus on enhancing teaching and learning of English, will be spread over four days.

“The teacher-educators in turn will be training teachers at the block level. While we hope that this brings about a substantial professional development, we hope that this is reflected in the learning outcome as well,” said Pooja Kulkarni, State Project Director of SSA.

“We are observing a significant improvement in learning outcomes in students over the last few years through the results of the State Achievement Surveys. As a part of this program, atleast 3,700 educators will be trained who will, in turn, train teachers across districts,” she added.

While the third phase of the program is currently on, Aruna Rathinam, Education Specialist with the UNICEF in Tamil Nadu, said that the first two phases of the program focussed on topics such as the teaching and paedegogy of English, improving the English fluency and confidence of teachers.

Alan Gemmel OBE, Director of British Council India, said that as a part of their ongoing partnership with the State government and the SSA, they had built the training module with the SSA and and contextualised it to the needs of the State.