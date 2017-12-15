Four RK Nagar candidates face criminal cases

more-in

Four of the 59 candidates contesting in the Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency bypoll are facing criminal cases and nine of them have not submitted their PAN details in their affidavits filed before the Election Commission, according to an analysis of candidates’ affidavits by the Arappor Iyakkam and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The report said there were nine crorepatis among the candidates (assets of the candidates, his/her spouse and dependent) and candidate K. Kalaikottuthayam had declared the highest among the candidates with ₹16 crore, followed by Independent candidate T.T.V. Dhinakaran and AIADMK candidate E. Madhusudhanan.

Income details

About 75% of the candidates, — 44 — had not declared their Income Tax details (some candidates may be exempted from filing the returns), the report stated.

As for the educational profile of the candidates, 28 had declared their educational qualification as between Class 5 and 12, while an equal number had stated that they were either a graduate or above, the report said. One candidate is illiterate.

About 63% of the candidates, or 37 of them, are between the 25 and 50 years’ age group.

Three candidates are above 71 years but below 80 years.

There is only one woman candidate in the fray, the report stated.